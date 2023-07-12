|
12.07.2023 09:17:13
Elis: Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the number of voting rights as of 30 06 2023
DECLARATION
DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 30 JUIN 2023
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
|Nombre d’actions composant le capital social
|232 726 185
|Nombre de droits de vote théoriques
|278 212 653
|Nombre de droits de vote exerçables
|278 111 589
Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com
DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2023
|Total number of shares
|232,726,185
|Theoretical number of voting rights
|278,212,653
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|278,111,589
This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com
Contacts
Nicolas Buron, Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Attachment
- Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the number of voting rights as of 30 06 2023
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Elis SAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.