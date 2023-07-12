Elis: Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the number of voting rights as of 30 06 2023

DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL

ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 30 JUIN 2023

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce

Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social 232 726 185 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 278 212 653 Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 278 111 589

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2023

Total number of shares 232,726,185 Theoretical number of voting rights 278,212,653 Number of exercisable voting rights 278,111,589

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment