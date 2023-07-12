12.07.2023 09:17:13

Elis: Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the number of voting rights as of 30 06 2023

DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 30 JUIN 2023

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social232 726 185
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques278 212 653
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables278 111 589

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2023

Total number of shares232,726,185
Theoretical number of voting rights278,212,653
Number of exercisable voting rights278,111,589

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment


