10.10.2024 11:42:46
Elis: Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the total number of voting rights as of 30 09 2024
DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 30 SEPTEMBRE 2024
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
|Nombre d’actions composant le capital social
|235 567 817
|Nombre de droits de vote théoriques
|267 526 733
|Nombre de droits de vote exerçables
|267 416 952
Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com
DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2024
|Total number of shares
|235,567,817
|Theoretical number of voting rights
|267,526,733
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|267,416,952
This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com
Contacts
Nicolas Buron, Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Charline Lefaucheux, Investor Relations
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 15 – charline.lefaucheux@elis.com
Attachment
- Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the total number of voting rights as of 30 09 2024
