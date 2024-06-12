Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
12.06.2024 14:38:13

Elis: Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the total number of voting rights as of 31 05 2024

DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 MAI 2024

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social235 567 817
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques267 000 657
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables266 919 813

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 MAY 2024

Total number of shares235,567,817
Theoretical number of voting rights267,000,657
Number of exercisable voting rights266,919,813

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

        

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux, Investor Relations
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 15 – charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


