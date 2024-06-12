Elis: Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the total number of voting rights as of 31 05 2024

DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL

ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 MAI 2024

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce

Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social 235 567 817 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 267 000 657 Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 266 919 813

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 MAY 2024

Total number of shares 235,567,817 Theoretical number of voting rights 267,000,657 Number of exercisable voting rights 266,919,813

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux, Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 15 – charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

