12.06.2024 14:38:13
Elis: Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the total number of voting rights as of 31 05 2024
DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 MAI 2024
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
|Nombre d’actions composant le capital social
|235 567 817
|Nombre de droits de vote théoriques
|267 000 657
|Nombre de droits de vote exerçables
|266 919 813
Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com
DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 MAY 2024
|Total number of shares
|235,567,817
|Theoretical number of voting rights
|267,000,657
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|266,919,813
This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com
Contacts
Nicolas Buron, Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Charline Lefaucheux, Investor Relations
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 15 – charline.lefaucheux@elis.com
