24.03.2025 08:00:00
Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from March 17 to March 21, 2025
Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from March 17 to March 21, 2025
Saint-Cloud, March 24, 2025
In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from March 17, 2025 to March 21, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 19th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 23, 2024 and announced on March 6, 2025:
Aggregated presentation:
|Issuer name
|
Issuer code
(LEI)
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total Volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)
|Platform (MIC Code)
|Elis SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|03/17/2025
|FR0012435121
|100,351
|22.1226
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|03/17/2025
|FR0012435121
|72,308
|22.0965
|CEUX
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|03/17/2025
|FR0012435121
|18,002
|22.0995
|TQEX
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|03/17/2025
|FR0012435121
|11,908
|22.0966
|AQEU
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|03/18/2025
|FR0012435121
|96,851
|22.3281
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|03/18/2025
|FR0012435121
|69,519
|22.3653
|CEUX
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|03/18/2025
|FR0012435121
|17,437
|22.3632
|TQEX
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|03/18/2025
|FR0012435121
|11,702
|22.3623
|AQEU
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|03/19/2025
|FR0012435121
|97,386
|22.4455
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|03/19/2025
|FR0012435121
|69,686
|22.4435
|CEUX
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|03/19/2025
|FR0012435121
|14,787
|22.4444
|TQEX
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|03/19/2025
|FR0012435121
|11,561
|22.4462
|AQEU
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|03/20/2025
|FR0012435121
|98,997
|22.1796
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|03/20/2025
|FR0012435121
|68,449
|22.1591
|CEUX
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|03/20/2025
|FR0012435121
|14,790
|22.1635
|TQEX
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|03/20/2025
|FR0012435121
|12,305
|22.1636
|AQEU
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|03/21/2025
|FR0012435121
|78,911
|21.7049
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|03/21/2025
|FR0012435121
|49,672
|21.6917
|CEUX
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|03/21/2025
|FR0012435121
|5,000
|21.6958
|TQEX
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|03/21/2025
|FR0012435121
|5,000
|21.6931
|AQEU
|Total
|924,622
|22.1811
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 30th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 23, 2024.
Contacts
Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com
Nachrichten zu Elis SAmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Elis SAmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
