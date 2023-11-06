Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred from October 30 to November 3, 2023

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from October 30 to November 3, 2023

Saint-Cloud, November 6, 2023

Transactions occurred under the share buyback program approved by the shareholders’ general meeting of May 25, 2023.

Aggregated presentation:

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations carried out on October 31, 2023 is to ensure the allocation of free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2023 international employee shareholding plan.

Contact

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Detailed presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code Name of intermediary Intermediary Code Transaction date/time (CET) ISIN Code Price Currency Volume Platform Code Transaction reference number Purpose of the buyback

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31

16:46:21 FR0012435121 15.43 EUR 300 VFSI EXE1698769052757-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31

16:47:08 FR0012435121 15.43 EUR 12 CEUX EXE1698769052761-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31

16:47:08 FR0012435121 15.43 EUR 117 XEQT EXE1698769052765-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31

16:47:08 FR0012435121 15.43 EUR 171 XPAR EXE1698769052769-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31

16:48:39 FR0012435121 15.46 EUR 200 VFSI EXE1698769052773-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31

16:52:37 FR0012435121 15.47 EUR 23 CEUX EXE1698769052777-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 16:52:37 FR0012435121 15.47 EUR 16 CEUX EXE1698769052781-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 16:52:37 FR0012435121 15.47 EUR 28 TQEX EXE1698769052785-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 16:52:37 FR0012435121 15.47 EUR 116 XEQT EXE1698769052789-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 16:52:37 FR0012435121 15.47 EUR 117 XPAR EXE1698769052793-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 16:53:06 FR0012435121 15.47 EUR 23 CEUX EXE1698769052797-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 16:53:06 FR0012435121 15.47 EUR 23 TQEX EXE1698769052801-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 16:53:06 FR0012435121 15.47 EUR 116 XEQT EXE1698769052805-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 16:53:06 FR0012435121 15.47 EUR 38 XPAR EXE1698769052809-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 16:58:26 FR0012435121 15.46 EUR 23 CEUX EXE1698769052812-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 16:58:26 FR0012435121 15,46 EUR 277 XPAR EXE1698769052816-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:01:40 FR0012435121 15.48 EUR 300 VFSI EXE1698769052820-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:01:48 FR0012435121 15.48 EUR 300 VFSI EXE1698769052824-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:02:00 FR0012435121 15.48 EUR 500 VFSI EXE1698769052828-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:02:08 FR0012435121 15.48 EUR 500 VFSI EXE1698769052833-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:04:43 FR0012435121 15.48 EUR 23 CEUX EXE1698769052837-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:04:43 FR0012435121 15.48 EUR 8 CEUX EXE1698769052841-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:04:43 FR0012435121 15.48 EUR 23 TQEX EXE1698769052846-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:04:43 FR0012435121 15.48 EUR 146 XPAR EXE1698769052851-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:08:42 FR0012435121 15.48 EUR 50 CEUX EXE1698769052855-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:08:42 FR0012435121 15.48 EUR 23 CEUX EXE1698769052859-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:08:42 FR0012435121 15.48 EUR 116 XEQT EXE1698769052864-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:08:42 FR0012435121 15.48 EUR 111 XPAR EXE1698769052868-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:12:29 FR0012435121 15.47 EUR 400 VFSI EXE1698769052873-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:12:36 FR0012435121 15.47 EUR 400 VFSI EXE1698769052878-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:12:41 FR0012435121 15.47 EUR 400 VFSI EXE1698769052881-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:12:51 FR0012435121 15.47 EUR 400 VFSI EXE1698769052885-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:13:08 FR0012435121 15.47 EUR 500 VFSI EXE1698769052889-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:13:19 FR0012435121 15.47 EUR 500 VFSI EXE1698769052894-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:13:34 FR0012435121 15.47 EUR 500 VFSI EXE1698769052898-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:13:42 FR0012435121 15.47 EUR 500 VFSI EXE1698769052902-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:13:55 FR0012435121 15.47 EUR 700 VFSI EXE1698769052906-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:14:04 FR0012435121 15.47 EUR 700 VFSI EXE1698769052911-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:14:37 FR0012435121 15.47 EUR 700 VFSI EXE1698769052915-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:15:02 FR0012435121 15.44 EUR 500 XPAR EXE1698769052919-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:15:02 FR0012435121 15.42 EUR 500 XPAR EXE1698769052923-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:15:22 FR0012435121 15.43 EUR 800 VFSI EXE1698769052927-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:15:36 FR0012435121 15.43 EUR 800 VFSI EXE1698769052932-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:15:45 FR0012435121 15.43 EUR 1,000 VFSI EXE1698769052936-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:15:54 FR0012435121 15.43 EUR 1,000 VFSI EXE1698769052941-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:16:01 FR0012435121 15.43 EUR 1,000 VFSI EXE1698769052946-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:16:10 FR0012435121 15.43 EUR 1,000 VFSI EXE1698769052950-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:16:18 FR0012435121 15.43 EUR 1,000 VFSI EXE1698769052954-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:16:28 FR0012435121 15.43 EUR 1,000 VFSI EXE1698769052959-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:16:36 FR0012435121 15.43 EUR 1,000 VFSI EXE1698769052964-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:16:44 FR0012435121 15.43 EUR 1,000 VFSI EXE1698769052968-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:16:49 FR0012435121 15.42 EUR 1,000 VFSI EXE1698769052973-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:16:56 FR0012435121 15.42 EUR 1,000 VFSI EXE1698769052979-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:17:03 FR0012435121 15.42 EUR 1,000 VFSI EXE1698769052983-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES/RTO 969500SKXA3PHVM2FQ66 2023-10-31 17:17:11 FR0012435121 15.43 EUR 1,000 VFSI EXE1698769052988-1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees