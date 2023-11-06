|
06.11.2023 19:10:52
Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred from October 30 to November 3, 2023
from October 30 to November 3, 2023
Saint-Cloud, November 6, 2023
Transactions occurred under the share buyback program approved by the shareholders’ general meeting of May 25, 2023.
Aggregated presentation:
|Issuer name
|
Issuer code
(LEI)
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total Volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)*
|Platform (MIC Code)
|Elis SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|10/31/2023
|FR0012435121
|25,000
|15.44
|Multiples
|
* Rounded to two decimal places
|Total
|25,000
|15.44
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations carried out on October 31, 2023 is to ensure the allocation of free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2023 international employee shareholding plan.
Contact
Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
