Elis: Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract

Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Elis and Exane BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2023:

104,816 Elis shares

€1,868,611

In the 1st half of 2023, the following resources were traded:

On buy side, 876,011 shares for €14,869,194 (3,191 executions)

On sell side, 906,545 shares, for €15,364,697 (3,330 executions)

As a reminder:

1) The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st, 2022 on the liquidity account:

133,098 Elis shares

€1,418,613

2) In the 2nd half of 2022, the following resources were traded:

On buy side, 618,760 shares for €7,886,980 (2,133 executions)

On sell side, 590,410 shares for €7,520,068 (2,085 executions)

3) The following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of July 1st, 2021, date of implementation of AMF decision n°2021-01 dated June 22nd, 2021:

118,604 Elis shares

€1,512,748

4) The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started on March 1st, 2021:

185,022 Elis shares

€497,339

Contact

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment