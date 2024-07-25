|
25.07.2024 15:26:51
Elis: Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract as of 30 June 2024
Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract
Under the liquidity contract entered between Elis and Oddo BHF (Group Natixis), the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2024:
- 168,261 shares
- €1,569,894
As a reminder:
1) The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity with Oddo BHF (Group Natixis) started on January 2nd, 2024:
- 63,192 shares
- €3,700,000
2) In the 1st half of 2024, the following resources were traded:
- On buy side, 1,487,328 shares for €31,275,739 (4,324 executions)
- On sell side, 1,382,259 shares for €29,145,640 (3,418 executions)
3) The liquidity contract entered with d’Exane BNP Paribas was terminated on December 31st, 2023. A new contract was signed with Oddo BHF (Group Natixis), in accordance with the press release communicated on January 2nd, 2024.
Contacts
Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 – charline.lefaucheux@elis.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Elis SAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Elis SAmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Elis SA
|20,94
|2,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX verliert -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Freitagshandel klar tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex höher steht. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.