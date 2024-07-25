25.07.2024 15:26:51

Elis: Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract as of 30 June 2024

Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entered between Elis and Oddo BHF (Group Natixis), the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2024:

  • 168,261 shares
  • €1,569,894

As a reminder:

1) The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity with Oddo BHF (Group Natixis) started on January 2nd, 2024:

  • 63,192 shares
  • €3,700,000

2) In the 1st half of 2024, the following resources were traded:

  • On buy side, 1,487,328 shares for €31,275,739 (4,324 executions)
  • On sell side, 1,382,259 shares for €29,145,640 (3,418 executions)

3) The liquidity contract entered with d’Exane BNP Paribas was terminated on December 31st, 2023. A new contract was signed with Oddo BHF (Group Natixis), in accordance with the press release communicated on January 2nd, 2024.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 – charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

