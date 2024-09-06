06.09.2024 15:59:36

Elis: Press release

Saint-Cloud, 6 September 2024 – Elis confirms it has made a preliminary approach to Vestis regarding a potential acquisition.

Elis regularly considers a range of strategic opportunities. There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in the signing of a transaction or other agreement.

Any transaction, should one be agreed, would be in line with Elis’ commitments to its shareholders, namely:

  • Financial discipline in terms of the amount paid for the acquisition;
  • Retain investment grade rating and leverage of c. 2.2x adjusted EBITDA in Year 1 and c. 2.0x in Year 2;
  • Acquisition accretive to EPS in Year 1.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 30 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

https://fr.elis.com/en

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


