Elis signs a new 12-year USPP financing for $200 million

Saint Cloud, July 21, 2023 – Elis announces today it has signed a new $200 million USPP financing with a group of US investors led by MetLife Investment Management ("MIM”). The new notes have a 12-year maturity (July 2035) and will offer to the investors a 6.03% coupon in dollar. Elis has swapped the notes in euro for a total amount of €183 million and will pay a 5.21% coupon in euro.

The proceeds of this new USPP financing will be exclusively used for the refinancing of the Group’s existing debt, notably the refinancing of the bond of €500 million maturing in April 2024.

This third USPP financing demonstrates the confidence of MIM and the other related US investors in Elis’ business model.

Stephen Valvona, Director at MIM said: "We are delighted to commence our relationship with Elis through this new long-term financing, enabling the company to further diversify its sources of funding and extend their debt maturity profile.”

