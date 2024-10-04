|
Elis: Termination of discussions with Vestis and UniFirst
Saint-Cloud, 4 October 2024 – Elis continuously considers a range of strategic opportunities. As part of its exploratory conversations around a potential entry into the US market, Elis held conversations with Vestis and UniFirst.
Both discussions have been terminated, as neither would have allowed Elis to complete a transaction that would be in line with the company’s strict financial discipline.
Elis therefore remains focused on its strategy combining organic growth and value-creating acquisitions. The Group’s operational know-how, its growth profile and its model based on the principles of the circular economy will enable Elis to continue to assert its leadership in all the countries in which it operates, while continuing exploring opportunities in new markets.
About Elis
As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 30 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.
Contacts
Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com
Attachment
