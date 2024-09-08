08.09.2024 16:43:11

Elis to host a webcast as part of non-deal roadshow

Saint-Cloud, 8 September 2024 – Elis’ management opens tomorrow, Monday 9 September, a previously scheduled non-deal investor roadshow during which the company will discuss its business and strategy.

As part of this two-week roadshow, Elis will host a webcast presentation and question-and-answer session for investors and analysts on Monday September 9 at 8:00am CET with Xavier Martiré, Chairman of the Management Board and Louis Guyot, Chief Financial Officer.

The link to the webcast is: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a989hn6f

The link to the conference call & Q&A session is: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf265c1603840438ea31981add0686c9c

A presentation will be available at 7:00am GMT (8:00am CET) on Elis’ corporate website at this address: https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investor-relations/regulated-information.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 30 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

https://fr.elis.com/en

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


