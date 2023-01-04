Elite 200 Semifinalists Announced For The 2023 GSV Cup Competition

ASU+GSV Summit celebrates the digital learning and workforce skills startups that have been named Elite 200 semifinalists for the world's largest pitch competition for Pre-K to Gray EdTech startups

CHICAGO, NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASU+GSV Summit, the premier global event focusing on innovations in digital learning and workforce skills, has revealed the 200 semifinalists for the 2023 GSV Cup. These startups, the Elite 200 , represent the most promising pre-seed and seed-stage companies in the Pre-K to Gray sector. They will compete for $1 million in cash and prizes as part of the fourth annual GSV Cup competition. Widely regarded as the largest EdTech pitch event for early-stage startups, the competition will take place at the ASU+GSV Summit in San Diego, powered by Google Cloud , GSV Ventures , HolonIQ , HubSpot for Startups , and ASU RealmSpark .

Announcing the digital learning and workforce skills startups selected as Elite 200 semifinalists for the 2023 GSV Cup.

The global applicant pool for this esteemed list was the largest yet, with over 900 companies from more than 69 countries vying for a spot. A prestigious panel of 200+ judges, comprising top venture capital firms and digital learning strategic partners, used the Five P's framework (People, Product, Potential, Predictability, and Purpose) to carefully evaluate and select the top 200 most promising companies from the applicant pool.

"Our GSV Cup semifinalists epitomize our 2023 theme, Brave New World – you can't use an old map for a new world. These 200 companies are charting new courses and drawing new maps to achieve the scaled delivery of learning and skills. We all hope to achieve the mission that ALL people deserve equal access to the future through the innovations of these great founders," said Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner of GSV Ventures and Co-founder of the ASU+GSV Summit.

The companies on this prestigious list come from diverse and global backgrounds, breaking down barriers and paving the way for a new era of learning so that ALL people have equal access to the future. These startups are well-distributed across the following categories: Early Childhood, K-12, Higher Education, Adult Consumer Learning, and Workforce Learning.

43% of the Elite 200 are headquartered outside of the United States

52% of the Elite 200 have female founders

48% of the Elite 200 have founders that identify as people of color

Visit asugsvsummit.com/gsv-cup-elite-200 to view the full list of Elite 200 companies, or click here to learn more about the selection process.

About ASU+GSV Summit

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global event focused on technology innovation in digital learning and workforce skills. We believe that ALL people deserve equal access to the future. Started in 2010 with a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), the annual Summit connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. Educators, investors, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs from around the world come together to innovate the future of education for all. Hosted in San Diego, over 5,300 people attended in April 2022. Speakers from previous years include President Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, John Legend, Common, Marian Wright Edelman, Bill Gates, Sandra Day O'Connor, Reed Hastings, President Vicente Fox, Malcolm Gladwell, Gloria Steinem, Tony Blair, and Howard Schultz.



For additional information contact:

Jessica Crabbe, jessica@gsv.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elite-200-semifinalists-announced-for-the-2023-gsv-cup-competition-301713312.html

SOURCE ASU+GSV Summit