Elite Auctions Announces 66+ Acre Undeveloped Waterfront Property in Northern California at Auction Without Reserve May 7

The sprawling property, located in Shelter Cove, is the largest of its kind and includes 3000 feet of oceanfront, with sweeping views and a professionally-installed trail leading down to a private beach.

NAPLES, Fl., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELITE AUCTIONS, a leader in luxury real estate auctions and marketing, announced the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling at auction without reserve.

66+ total acres on Northern California's secluded Lost Coast are going straight to the auction block May 7.

A first-time offering, 66+ total acres on Northern California's secluded Lost Coast are going straight to the auction block May 7, at 38 Bay Circle, in Shelter Cove, a small coastal community approximately 4.5 hours northwest of San Francisco.

There is ample space for a substantial luxury estate to be built here, overlooking the Pacific Ocean and surrounded by virtually nothing but California BLM-protected lands up and down the coast on one side, and the Pacific Ocean on the other.

Extensive site research and planning documentation exists for interested buyers' due diligence, such as topography reports, soil samples, drainage, and more, through Elite Auctions representatives.

Commenting on the announcement and some of the perils of purchasing an existing beach-front luxury home in California, Randy Haddaway, founder and CEO of Elite Auctions said, "For luxury property buyers looking at beachfront in California, one very interesting article I read sprang immediately to mind, and it was on the NPR website, and said that within the next 30 years, $8 billion to $10 billion of existing property in California is expected to be underwater, and that was according to the state's Legislative Analyst's Office. An additional $6 billion to $10 billion will be at risk during high tide! That's hard to fathom right now, from where I sit, but you can be sure of one thing: If it's true, this property won't be one of them."

Located high on a cliff, where the King Range meets the Pacific, the choice building site for a new luxury home here Haddaway says would not face such a threat.

"And true, you're not directly on the beach here, but that — and the extraordinary isolation and privacy, amid all of the natural beauty here — is the unique appeal of the property. When you look at Southern and even much of Central California now, with its traffic, pollution, and crime, a property like this makes perfect sense."

38 Bay Circle is available for public and private tours up until the day of the live auction. To pre-register to bid, or to schedule a tour, call 844-94-ELITE or email bid@eliteauctions.com.

The auction will be held at the property, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11 AM local time, with registration beginning at 9 AM. Remote bids will be accepted by phone. Broker participation is encouraged.

About ELITE AUCTIONS

ELITE AUCTIONS has marketed more than $2 billion of high-value property and luxury yachts for auction without reserve, including the finest beachfront mansions on private islands to high-rise penthouses, sprawling country estates and more. Its luxury home auction team is dedicated to helping sellers achieve the best value for their property and secure a sale quickly.

Media Contact

Kristoffer Stewart

Director of Marketing

kristoffer@islandlightcreative.com

+12392185417

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elite-auctions-announces-66-acre-undeveloped-waterfront-property-in-northern-california-at-auction-without-reserve-may-7-301521190.html

SOURCE Elite Auctions