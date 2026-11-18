(RTTNews) - Last-mile delivery services provider Elite Express Holding Inc. (ETS) announced on Wednesday that it was exploring strategic acquisitions with an aggregate transaction value of approximately $20 million to $30 million as part of its growth strategy.

The company said it was evaluating potential targets that could complement its existing operations, expand its scale and service capabilities, and diversify revenue streams.

Elite Express said it had engaged a third-party mergers and acquisitions adviser on a non-exclusive basis to assist with the process.

The company said it had not entered into any letter of intent or definitive agreement related to a potential acquisition and there could be no assurance that any transaction would be completed.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Elite Express were down 10.91% at $1.5100.