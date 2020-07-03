Elixxer Ltd. Provides Update on Continuous Disclosure Filings Following Temporary Relief by the Canadian Securities Administrators

MONTRÉAL, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixxer Ltd. (the "Corporation” or "Elixxer”) (TSX-V: ELXR and OTC-QB: ELIXF) provides update further to its press release of June 1, 2020 pursuant to which the Corporation announced that it would postpone the filing of its interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis and the related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Interim Filings”) by relying on the blanket exemption provided by the Autorité des marchés financiers and similar exemptions provided by the other members of the Canadian Securities Administrators granting an additional 45 days to complete their regulatory filings due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Corporation is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously to complete the Interim Filings and expects to file the Interim Filings on or prior to the extended deadline of July 16, 2020.

Until such time as the Interim Filings are filed, Elixxer’s management and other insiders will continue to be subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles in Section 9 of Policy Statement 11-207.

The Corporation confirms that since the issuance of its press release dated June 1, 2020, there have been no material business developments other than those that have been publicly disclosed as required under applicable securities laws and stock exchange requirements.

