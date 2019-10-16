Elizabeth Davis Launches Pet Wants Marin in Marin County, CA

MARIN COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local mom and athlete Elizabeth Davis is pleased to announce the launch of her new local pet food and supplies company, Pet Wants Marin.

Pet Wants Marin sells multiple blends of specially-crafted, private label dog and cat food formulas as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more. Pet Wants Marin is a locally-owned mobile business that offers free, personal delivery throughout Marin County.

"Pet Wants is unique because our food is made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl. And, unlike Chewy or Amazon, we are a local company with personal delivery service rather than a big box store sending brown boxes to doorsteps around the country," Davis said.

An east coast native, Elizabeth moved to California in1998 and hasn't looked back since. When she's not working or chasing her kids around, she's most likely trail running in preparation for her next race. Elizabeth competes in Marin County's annual Dipsea race, including its double and quadruple versions. She's also a triathlete and holds a California Man title. Elizabeth is a licensed customs broker and her work has served various roles within the corporate world. She lives in Fairfax with her long-time life partner, two dog-loving children and one human-loving dog named Briggs, who inspired her journey to Pet Wants.

"When we got Briggs, he struggled with hot spots, shedding and low energy. I spent so much time researching pet food only to find that labels are almost always just hype. When we found Pet Wants and started feeding it to Briggs, we realized the difference almost immediately. He loved it and it made a difference in his skin and his energy right away. I was sold and now I'm excited to share Pet Wants with other pet families in my community," Davis said.

Pet Wants has a money-back guarantee on the freshness and quality of the food and the company only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There's no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies.

"I know a lot of families who are concerned about pet food cook their own food or go with a raw option, but I needed a high-quality, fresh, dry pet food, especially since we spend a lot of time traveling and camping with Briggs. Pet Wants is the perfect combination of the nutrition we want for our dog and the convenience we need for our family," Davis said.

To learn more about Pet Wants Marin, call 415-988-9877, email EDavis@PetWants.com or visit http://www.PetWant.com/Marin.



SOURCE Pet Wants Marin