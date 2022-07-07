Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation takes Global Operations to the Cloud with Unit4 ERPx

Nonprofit-tailored capabilities, faster decision-making and robust financial analysis enable focus on making an impact

MIAMI, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, today announced that the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF) has partnered with Unit4 ERPx, to transform its international nonprofit organization. With Unit4, EGPAF will be able to better manage programs, maximize insight and efficiency in grant management, boost productivity and, ultimately, deliver the greatest impact for its critical mission – to fight for an AIDS-free generation.

EGPAF is a proven leader in the global fight to end HIV and AIDS, and an advocate for every child to live a full and healthy life into adulthood. For more than 30 years, EGPAF has been meeting urgent needs in pediatric HIV and AIDS in the world's most affected regions - through prevention and treatment programs, research, and advocacy. Since its inception in 1988, there has been a 95 percent decline in new pediatric HIV infections in the U.S. and a nearly 60 percent decline in the number of new infections in children worldwide since 2000.

EGPAF has a global footprint reaching thousands of health facilities in 19 countries and relies heavily on US Government Grants. Its previous systems were insufficient in supporting operations at this scale and were not intended to support a project and grant-heavy nonprofit organization. Unit4's next-generation ERP and FP&A solutions help nonprofits promote efficacy, maximize accessibility, improve interoperability, maintain thorough internal controls and financial practices, and remain agile in the face of ongoing change. EGPAF will be empowered to drive its mission even further by enabling its people to plan strategically for the future, while working smarter to manage and deliver projects.

By selecting Unit4 ERPx, EGPAF will benefit from:

Unit4's purpose-built solution, specifically developed for the needs of project-based nonprofit organizations

Advanced project and grant capabilities to accurately track direct and indirect costs, set overhead rates and manage resource and expense allocations

Greater data transparency and accountability and reduced time spent on accurate and auditable reporting

Comprehensive data capture and robust financial analysis bolstered by AI-infused planning, forecasting, reporting and analytics for better and faster decisions

Lower lifecycle costs with a cloud platform that eliminates low-value administrative tasks and promotes operational agility and automation

Increased accessibility to free up staff time and empower colleagues to be more productive whenever they work – from the desk to the field and everywhere in between.

Unit4 has a successful track record in both North America and globally, supporting nonprofit organizations, helping them to achieve their digital transformation goals to become efficient and effective modern enterprises. EGPAF joins the Unit4 family of leading nonprofits including Americares, Medical Teams International, and Oxfam America.

"We were most impressed by Unit4's robust features, reporting, user-friendly interfaces, intuitive workflow designer, and deep understanding of how a donor-funded organization like ours operates and we look forward to implementing a solution built to support our needs today and into the future," said Doug Horner, Vice President, Awards, Compliance & Operational Excellence at EGPAF.

"Unit4 has a specialist knowledge of the nonprofit industry and has built tailored technology solutions that provide functionality, agility and a better digital experience for nonprofits and improved working processes," said Dave Dyer, Regional President, North America, Unit4. "We are honored to be partnering with the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation."

Further Reading

Discover how Unit4 helps nonprofit organizations focus on People Experience to help free their teams to do more of what matters: making a positive impact in the world

Read our case study on how Medical Teams International benefits from Unit4 ERP.

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise solutions power many of the world's most people-centric mid-market organizations. Our state-of-the-art cloud platform, ERPx, brings together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR and FP&A onto a unified cloud platform that shares real-time information and is designed with a powerful, people-centric approach, so employees can benefit from better insight and become more effective and increasingly engaged. It supports rapid and continuous change while delivering individualized fit for customers at scale, delivering the right tools to unify the processes across their organization, and connect their people. Unit4 serves more than 6,000 customers globally including, Bravida, Havas, Migros Aare, Americares, Save the Children International, Action against Hunger, Metro Vancouver, Forest Research, Southampton City Council, Selkirk College, and FTI Consulting.

For more information please visit https://www.unit4.com/, follow us on Twitter @Unit4global , or visit our LinkedIn page

Media Contact:

Lisa Stassoulli

Global Communications Manager, Unit4

Mobile: +44(0)7870 916827

Lisa.Stassoulli@unit4.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elizabeth-glaser-pediatric-aids-foundation-takes-global-operations-to-the-cloud-with-unit4-erpx-301582122.html

SOURCE Unit4