Elizabeth Hirst, APR FCPRS LM receives 2019 CPRS Outstanding Achievement Award

EDMONTON, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) honoured Elizabeth Hirst, APR, FCPRS LM with the 2019 CPRS Outstanding Achievement Award in recognition of her outstanding commitment to public relations education. Colleague Lucie-Anne Fabien, CMMI, APR, FCPRS accepted the award on her behalf Tuesday, June 18, the final day of the 2019 CPRS National conference, Evolving Expectations.

"It is always delightful to receive recognition for something you've done. Even more, when it's for doing something you've enjoyed. But the most pleasure I feel receiving this Award is that it's recognition from my peers. Because one's colleagues know the field, they are the best judges of its quality." said Hirst in her acceptance message. "I could not hope for higher recognition than this award. So thank you to the Awards Committee and everyone else involved in the awards process."

The Outstanding Achievement Award celebrates a single, major contribution made by a CPRS member, which has resulted in the betterment of the Society through the enhancement of its image in the eyes of practitioners and the world-at-large. Hirst was chosen for the award based on her vast contributions to public relations education, including her work on the CPRS National Council on Education, long history of student mentorship, and her contributions to the public relations curriculum at McGill University.

The Award of Achievement was one of six Major and Special Awards presented throughout Evolving Expectations 2019, in recognition of exceptional involvement in the public relations profession, with each winning candidate being nominated by his or her peers.

