ELIZABETH WARREN TO DISCUSS IMPORTANT ISSUES THAT FACE WOMEN TODAY

2-Term elected Senator leads discussion of new book release

EAST VILLAGE, NEW YORK CITY

MEDIA ALERT: MAY 4, 2022

Standing together on one of the most important fights for women since the 19th Amendment; Strand Books and Elizabeth Warren are united in the fight to stop the overturning of Roe v Wade. Senator Elizabeth Warren will visit The Strand for a discussion on her latest book, Persist. Her newest release is both a deeply personal book and a powerful call to action.

Elizabeth Warren to speak at Strand Book Store in NYC, Thursday, May 5th 2022 at 7PM!

Committed, fearless, and famously persistent, Elizabeth Warren—one of our nation's most visionary leaders—is a beacon for everyone who believes that real change can improve the lives of all Americans. This will be discussion that is bound to inspire everyone to believe that if we're willing to fight for it; profound change is well within reach.

WHAT: In-person event and discussion with U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren

WHEN:Friday, May 6th at 7:00PM

WHERE: Strand Bookstore

828 Broadway

New York, NY

10003

Space is limited.

Reserve your outlets attendance by contacting

Sandy.levy@strandbooks.com

