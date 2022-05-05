|
ELIZABETH WARREN TO DISCUSS IMPORTANT ISSUES THAT FACE WOMEN TODAY
2-Term elected Senator leads discussion of new book release
EAST VILLAGE, NEW YORK CITY
MEDIA ALERT: MAY 4, 2022
Standing together on one of the most important fights for women since the 19th Amendment; Strand Books and Elizabeth Warren are united in the fight to stop the overturning of Roe v Wade. Senator Elizabeth Warren will visit The Strand for a discussion on her latest book, Persist. Her newest release is both a deeply personal book and a powerful call to action.Elizabeth Warren to speak at Strand Book Store in NYC, Thursday, May 5th 2022 at 7PM!
Committed, fearless, and famously persistent, Elizabeth Warren—one of our nation's most visionary leaders—is a beacon for everyone who believes that real change can improve the lives of all Americans. This will be discussion that is bound to inspire everyone to believe that if we're willing to fight for it; profound change is well within reach.
WHAT: In-person event and discussion with U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren
WHEN:Friday, May 6th at 7:00PM
WHERE: Strand Bookstore
828 Broadway
New York, NY
10003
Space is limited.
Reserve your outlets attendance by contacting
Sandy.levy@strandbooks.com
About The Strand Book Store:
Strand Book Store is the landmark independent book store of New York City. With nearly 100 years of history and a global community of support; Strand Books is part of the New York landscape attracting book lovers from every corner of the world. Within its walls, Strand houses thousands of books ranging from new and rare books, hard to find art and photography books, souvenirs, hosts best- selling author events and more. For further information visit: www.strandbooks.com
CONTACT:SANDY LEVY, COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR
E: Sandy.levy@strandbooks.com
P: 210-439-5951
