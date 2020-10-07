Elkay Promotes Vice President Bryan English to Chief Financial Officer

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkay today announced Bryan English had been promoted to Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective October 1, 2020, following CFO John Pendergast's announced retirement.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Bryan's caliber step into the role of Chief Financial Officer," stated Ric Phillips, President, and CEO of Elkay. "Bryan's proven strengths in business strategy, financial forecasting, financial analysis, business decision support, domestic and foreign operations, and mergers and acquisitions will be tremendous assets to achieving Elkay's long-term Strategy and realizing our Core Value of being in business forever.

As CFO, Bryan will focus on leading Elkay's Finance team and setting the Strategy for financial planning and reporting, accounting, internal audit, risk management, treasury, and tax.

"I cannot think of a more qualified person to assume the role of CFO for Elkay than Bryan," Pendergast said of English in his recommendation to Elkay's Board of Directors and leadership team. "He exhibits not only the financial acumen necessary for the job but also the values that Elkay holds dear. He will make a great CFO."

Bryan joined Elkay in October 2009 and quickly moved up through the finance leadership ranks. He was promoted to Vice President of Finance in September 2017 and has served as a member of the company's senior leadership team since September 2018.

Bryan graduated from Northeastern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and completed his MBA from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. He also earned his CPA certification in 2008.

John Pendergast, the outbound CFO, is a financial powerhouse with a formidable strategic mind and extensive leadership experience. He brought the full arsenal of his strengths to bear in helping the company grow. During his six years at Elkay, John accomplished many things contributing to its success, leaving a lasting legacy.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Elkay team, I want to thank John for his tremendous leadership and dedication to the development of a world-class finance organization," said Tim Jahnke, Chairman of the Board at Elkay. "John came to Elkay at a critical time in our growth. Throughout his career with Elkay, he maintained an unwavering focus on supporting Elkay's success. We will miss his company daily, but we know he will always remain a good friend. We wish him a long, happy, and well-deserved retirement."

"I feel fortunate to have had a Chief Financial Officer of John's caliber as part of my team as I stepped into the role of CEO at Elkay," stated Ric Phillips, President and CEO of Elkay. "John has been an incredibly astute and steady partner in my first year with the company, making a lasting impact through multiple acquisitions, and throughout the formation of our business strategy. I'm grateful for his insights, collaboration, and friendship this past year. I wish him well in his retirement -- we will miss him."

"Looking back on my time at Elkay, I could not be prouder of what we've accomplished together. It has truly been a pleasure to be a part of Elkay's growth journey," said Pendergast. "I will always treasure the memories, and the many strong and lasting relationships I've developed, particularly within Elkay's talented Finance team, our senior leadership team, the family shareholders, and Elkay's Board of Directors. I look forward to this next chapter of my life and to hearing highlights from Elkay's continued success."



About Elkay

Family-owned since 1920, Elkay has been making innovative products and delivering exceptional customer care for almost a century. While proud to be America's No. 1 selling kitchen sink company, Elkay expanded its commercial offerings more than four decades ago, and today delivers faucets, water coolers, drinking fountains, Smartwell Water Delivery Systems, and the award-winning ezH2O bottle filling stations, in addition to world-class stainless steel and quartz sinks. Our Elkay Interior Systems business is a global leader in designing and building-out branded retail environments and commercial systems such as stainless steel products for commercial kitchens for leading international brands in the retail, hospitality, restaurant, and education markets. Like your family, Elkay has values and traditions that endure - like our commitment to sustainability and giving back to our community. Headquartered in the United States in Downers Grove, Illinois, Elkay employs over 2,400 employees worldwide, working from 28 locations across the U.S., China, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.elkay.com.

