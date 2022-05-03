Ellie Mental Health Announces Strategic Investment from Princeton Equity Group

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. and DALLAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mental Health, a leading operator and franchisor of outpatient mental health clinics, announced today that it has received a strategic investment from Princeton Equity Group, a leading franchise and multi-unit private equity firm. Ellie is partnering with Princeton to continue supporting its rapid growth across the United States in both corporate and franchised clinics.

Founded in 2015 by Erin Pash and Kyle Keller, Ellie employs 215 clinicians and serves approximately 20,000 patients on an annual basis across its 20 clinics. In addition, Ellie has over 250 franchise locations in development across 26 states, making it one of the fastest-growing franchise brands in the country. Pash, Chief Executive Officer, and Keller, Chief Clinical Officer, will continue to lead the business in its campaign to build the most accessible mental health platform in the country.

"The partnership with Princeton will help facilitate the next chapter of our growth as we rapidly expand our corporate and franchise businesses," Erin Pash said. "This investment could not have come at a more opportune time given the country's mental health crisis and the inaccessibility of quality mental health treatment."

"We are thrilled to partner with Erin and Kyle to foster continued growth at Ellie," said Doug Kennealey, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Princeton. "The Ellie team has a track record of delivering superb patient outcomes and improving accessibility for mental health care, which has reached epidemic levels in our country. We look forward to partnering with the entire Ellie team to continue serving patients, clinicians, and franchisees across the country."

Through this partnership, Princeton will provide Ellie with additional resources to support the expansion of its corporate footprint and rapidly growing franchise system. The combination of Princeton's multi-unit and franchise knowledge and Ellie's clinical expertise will help the company to deliver on its mission to provide high-quality mental health services and resources to communities across the country.

About Ellie Mental Health

About Princeton Equity Group

Princeton Equity Group is among the most experienced franchisor and multi-unit investors in the United States and exclusively invests in leading franchisor and multi-unit companies. Princeton views each investment as a long-term, supportive business partnership with founders and management teams to help build companies of great value. The principals at Princeton have sponsored investments in some of the most admired, growth-oriented franchisors and multi-unit companies in the United States. For more information, visit www.princetonequity.com.

