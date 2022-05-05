Ellipsis Health Announces Formation of New Advisory Board

With deep expertise across all facets of healthcare, 20 industry leaders will provide strategic counsel and guidance to Ellipsis Health

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Ellipsis Health today announced the creation of an Advisory Board composed of industry experts across the entire healthcare ecosystem. The Advisory Board will provide strategic advice and guidance to Ellipsis Health as the company brings to market its technology that identifies, measures, and monitors the severity of stress, anxiety, and depression at scale.

Mainul Mondal, CEO, Ellipsis Health: Our advisory board includes innovative leaders with diverse experience & knowledge.

"Our new advisory board includes innovative leaders with diverse experience and knowledge across industries from healthcare to technology to business that will help guide Ellipsis Health as we continue to scale our business for the future," said Mainul Mondal, founder and CEO, Ellipsis Health. "I am looking forward to working with each distinguished Advisory Board member to harness the unique power of the human voice as a biomarker for mental health and improve clinical outcomes."

The Ellipsis Health Advisory Board includes the following distinguished leaders:

Rajesh Aggarwal , MD, PhD, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, Panda Health

, MD, PhD, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, Panda Health Sunil Bharitkar, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, AI Research, Samsung Research

Timothy L. Blevins , Former Senior Vice President, Optum

, Former Senior Vice President, Optum Joanne Bradford , Chief Growth Officer, MNTN

, Chief Growth Officer, MNTN Ryan Brooks , Executive Vice President of Government Affairs, Outfront Media

, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs, Outfront Media Warren S. Browner , MD, MPH, CEO, California Pacific Medical Center and Area CEO, Sutter Health West Bay Hospitals

, MD, MPH, CEO, California Pacific Medical Center and Area CEO, Sutter Health West Bay Hospitals Victor G. Carrion , MD, the John A. Turner, M.D., Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine and Vice-Chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences

, MD, the John A. Turner, M.D., Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at School of Medicine and Vice-Chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Helmy Eltoukhy , Co-Founder, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Guardant Health

, Co-Founder, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Guardant Health Walter Greenleaf PhD, Neuroscientist, Virtual Reality, and Digital Health Expert at Stanford University Virtual Human Interaction Lab

Virtual Human Interaction Lab Amyn Jan , Chief Strategist, US Federal Government

, Chief Strategist, US Federal Government Gary Loveman , Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Well and Former Executive Vice President, Consumer Health Services, Aetna

, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Well and Former Executive Vice President, Consumer Health Services, Aetna Divesh Makan , Co-Founder and CEO of ICONIQ Capital, LLC.

, Co-Founder and CEO of ICONIQ Capital, LLC. Ricardo Villela Marino , Partner, Itaú Unibanco and Chairman of the bank's Latin America Strategic Council

, Partner, Itaú Unibanco and Chairman of the bank's Latin America Strategic Council Dr. Gregory Moore , Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Health & Life Sciences

, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Health & Life Sciences Deanna M. Mulligan , Chief Executive Officer, Purposeful and Former, President and CEO, Guardian Life

, Chief Executive Officer, Purposeful and Former, President and CEO, Guardian Life Mike Nill , Former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Engineering Officer, Cerner Corporation

, Former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Engineering Officer, Cerner Corporation Jerry Perullo , Chief Information Security Officer, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

, Chief Information Security Officer, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Rick Schlesinger , Former Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

, Former Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company Andrew Thompson , Managing Director and Co-Founder, Spring Ridge Ventures

, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Spring Ridge Ventures Richard Socher , Chief Executive Officer, you.com and Former Chief Scientist, Executive Vice President, Salesforce

"The advancement of innovative mental health technologies like Ellipsis Health is vital to closing care gaps and making quality mental health accessible for all," said Victor G. Carrion, MD, the John A. Turner, M.D., Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine and Vice-Chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. "I am pleased to lend my expertise and clinical perspective to help Ellipsis Health address these critical issues."

About Mental Health Awareness Month

Each year millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. During May, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) joins the national movement to raise awareness about mental health. Each year we fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for policies that support people with mental illness and their families. For more information, please visit NAMI .

About Ellipsis Health

Ellipsis Health was founded with the belief that a person's mental health should have the same priority as one's physical health. The company saw an opportunity to connect the dots between the two - giving voice to a new standard of mental health care. By harnessing the unique power of the human voice as a biomarker for mental wellbeing, along with machine learning and AI, Ellipsis Health has established the only clinically validated vital sign for mental health. Its technology identifies, measures, and monitors the severity of stress, anxiety, and depression at scale by analyzing a short sample of natural speech to create an objective and scalable clinical decision support tool. Through partnerships with providers, payers, employers and digital health companies, Ellipsis Health is working to positively impact the quality of care, shorten the time to diagnosis, drive workflow efficiencies, reduce costs and improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.ellipsishealth.com.

