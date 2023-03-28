Ellipsis Health Announces New Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellipsis Health , the market leader in AI-generated vocal biomarker technology, today announced that it has named seven new advisors. With collective expertise across all aspects of healthcare – from neuroscience to behavioral health and from medical cost containment to operations – the new advisors will provide strategic guidance and support the company's go-to-market initiatives.

"As Ellipsis Health works to meet the tremendous need in the market, we are delighted to welcome these seven seasoned advisors who will help shape our clinical offerings and improve the delivery and impact of our services for years to come," said Mainul Mondal, founder and CEO, Ellipsis Health.

Advisors include:

Suzette Clarke: Suzette Clarke is a public relations and marketing consultant to CEOs and boards of directors. Since 2013 she has served as a board member and Vice President of the critically acclaimed, award winning Center for Investigative Reporting. She is President Emeritus of Slide Ranch, a nonprofit teaching farm for which she received US Congressional recognition. Clarke is an angel and venture capital investor. From 1996 to 2003, she was Hewlett-Packard Co.'s Vice President of Global Communications, with responsibility for the company's worldwide public relations. Prior to HP, Clarke was an independent producer in television and documentary for Wired, BBC, PBS and Channel Four Films. She is a graduate of the University of Leeds and holds a Master of Science in Economics from The London School of Economics and Political Science.

Stuart Eisendrath, MD: Dr. Eisendrath was the founder of the UCSF Depression Center and is now Professor of Psychiatry Emeritus. Over the past 20 years he has taught mindfulness-based cognitive therapy at UCSF as a way of coping with depression and anxiety. He has been the principal investigator of several NIH-sponsored studies investigating this approach and using fMRI to study the brain changes associated with the technique. He is the author of When Antidepressants Aren't Enough: Harnessing the Power of Mindfulness to Heal Depression.

Lauren Friedman Stat: As a senior advisor and board member of Fortune 100 companies and startups, Lauren Friedman Stat helps to develop new strategies, optimize operations, and manage large-scale change. Lauren is an independent director and audit committee member of Palantir's Board of Directors. She is also chairwoman of Valkyrie Capital Labs, compensation committee chair and independent board member of Tree3, and a board member of the Lorelton Foundation. Lauren is currently launching a 3d-printed jewelry line, Figa Jewelry, which combines her STEM background and love of jewelry making. Previously, Lauren was the youngest female to be promoted to Managing Director at Accenture. Over nearly 16 years, she held multiple roles, including leadership of sales pursuits, management of global operations, and responsibility for the growth and profitability of a segment of the business.

Eric J. Nestler, MD, PhD: Dr. Nestler is the Nash Family Professor of Neuroscience at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, where he serves as Dean for Academic Affairs, Chief Scientific Officer, and Director of the Friedman Brain Institute. The goal of Dr. Nestler's research is to better understand the molecular basis of drug addiction and depression. Prior to joining Mount Sinai, he served on the faculties of Yale University 1987-2000 and UT Southwestern (2000-2008). Dr. Nestler is a member of National Academy of Medicine (1998) and a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (2005). He is a past President of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (2011) and the Society for Neuroscience (2017).

Kim Norman, MD: Dr. Norman is the founding UCSF Distinguished Professor for Adolescent and Young Adult Health. He founded and directed the UCSF Young Adult and Family Center where he led a multidisciplinary translational research team dedicated to creating and validating innovative scalable behavioral health therapeutics for underserved populations, including Veterans. He is a psychiatrist who trained at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the UCSF, Stanford and Bronx Lebanon Medical Centers.

Keith Passwater: Keith Passwater is the CEO of Havarti Risk Services and Managing Director of PascoAdvisers. Formerly Chief Actuary of Anthem Incorporated, Keith also held financial leadership roles at Coventry Health Care and Aon. Keith advises health plans and the companies that serve health plans including clinical intervention and healthcare technology firms. His particular focus is on identifying and validating propositions regarding total cost of care and the management of high dollar healthcare risk. Keith is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries, and serves on the General Committee of the Actuarial Standards Board.

Jules Rosen, MD: Dr. Rosen is the CEO and CMO of Summit Behavioral Health Consultants. Until July of 2019, he served as Chief Medical Officer of Mind Springs Health (MSH) in W. Colorado and Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Prior to joining Mind Springs Health in August of 2013, Dr Rosen was Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Chief of Geriatric Psychiatry at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and Professor at the Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh. He has authored over 75 peer-reviewed articles in his subspecialty of geriatric psychiatry and has been the recipient of numerous NIH grants. Dr. Rosen is nationally known as an educator and researcher, while always maintaining an active clinical practice. He realized that while behavioral health treatments (therapy / medications / other) are effective, obstacles to accessing care and the absence of objective rating instruments in clinical settings are limitations to the success of treatments.

John Webb: John Webb is President of the Tri-South for Cigna, a region that includes Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi. Prior to his role at Cigna, John served as CEO and Managing Partner of Quantum Reach, a venture capital and consulting hybrid focused on small/medium sized companies. Previously, John served as Senior Vice President at Aetna, where he managed all government programs and helped lead growth through M&A and internal start-up incubation. John also held executive roles at Unum Corporation and Rockwell International on the Space Shuttle and other Advanced Technology Programs. John is Board Vice President for Trust Risk Management Services (TRMS) and on the boards of early stage companies and regional organizations. John has also advised academic institutions on entrepreneurship and worked with distressed regions to drive economic prosperity/job creation.

About Ellipsis Health

Ellipsis Health was founded with the belief that a person's mental health should have the same priority as one's physical health. The company saw an opportunity to connect the dots between the two - giving voice to a new standard of mental health care. By harnessing the unique power of the human voice as a biomarker for mental wellbeing, along with machine learning and AI, Ellipsis Health has established the only clinically validated vital sign for mental health. Its technology identifies, measures, and monitors the severity of stress, anxiety, and depression at scale by analyzing a short voice sample to create an objective and scalable clinical decision support tool. Through partnerships with providers, payers, employers and digital health companies, Ellipsis Health is working to positively impact the quality of care, shorten the time to diagnosis, drive workflow efficiencies, reduce costs and improve patient outcomes. To learn more about Ellipsis Health, visit https://www.ellipsishealth.com.

