Elliptic Labs Announces Åslaug Tveiterås as New VP of People

Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing the hiring of Åslaug Tveiterås as its new Vice President of People. Ms. Tveiterås will be charged with scaling Elliptic Labs’ organization as the company continues to expand its business in the smartphone, PC/laptop, IoT, and Automotive verticals. Ms. Tveiterås is a seasoned executive with a passion for technology and organizational excellence. She has a broad business background with expertise in building and growing teams.

Ms. Tveiterås has a significant and industry-relevant background. She comes to Elliptic Labs from Gelato ASA, an Oslo, Norway-based software company that delivers services for on-demand production of personalized print products where she served as Chief People Officer. Prior to this Ms. Tveiterås led the People and Health Environment and Safety team at Kahoot ASA, a global learning and engagement platform company for three years. Previous roles also include a nine-year stint at Silicon Laboratories Norway AS (formerly Energy Micro) as Finance Director and Human Resource Director for Europe.

"Elliptic Labs’ current successful trajectory is attracting the best and brightest professionals, and Åslaug joining our team to lead our human resources group is a perfect example of this,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "With Åslaug’s industry-relevant experience in growing and scaling software development teams and organizations, we are well-poised to continue our leading position in bringing 100% software-only solutions offering critical user experiences to the smartphone, PC/laptop, IoT, and Automotive industries.”

"I am excited to join Elliptic Labs, a global company with great people, technology and leadership,” said Ms. Tveiterås. "This is a fantastic opportunity because Elliptic Labs is in a solid position for growth due to its unique market position, strong business model, and solid financial foundation. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate this growth, continue building the company’s culture where all can be at their best for our customers, partners and stakeholders, and to execute the company’s mission to make devices greener, smarter, and more human-friendly.”

Ms. Tveiterås holds an MBA (Siviløkonom) degree from NHH Norwegian School of Economics.

AI Virtual Smart Sensor is a trademark of Elliptic Labs.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly, and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

