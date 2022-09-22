Elliptic Labs’ CEO Laila Danielsen and Euronext’s CEO Stéphane Boujnah to discuss growth opportunities through capital markets at a Fireside Chat at France Digitale Day Event in Paris

Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has confirmed that CEO Laila Danielsen will be a featured guest at the upcoming France Digitale Day 2022 Event. Danielsen is scheduled to have a fireside chat with Euronext’s CEO, Stéphane Boujnah, on September 28, 2022 at 2:35 p.m. CET. France Digitale Day 2022 is an annual event that brings together over 2,500 investors and founders from across France and Europe to discuss the latest trends in business, tech, and society at a unique, village-like venue in the heart of the French capital.

Danielsen and Boujnah will be discussing the impact that Elliptic Labs’ listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange, part of the Euronext Group, has had on its global expansion plans and aspirations. Elliptic Labs was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in March 2022, transitioning over from Euronext Growth Oslo.

"Our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, which makes devices smarter, greener and easier to use, has been adopted across multiple verticals. We continue to capitalize on the market momentum through working with large customers and partners such as Lenovo, Bosch, Xiaomi, Intel and AMD,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "We decided to couple this commercial success with becoming a public company listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs to signal to our customers, employees, and shareholders that we value transparency, strong financial fundamentals, and long-term staying power. By focusing on our customers and their success, we are innovating and delivering critical experiences that our customers rely on in their products. Shipping on several hundred million devices proves that our customer-focus is the right path to growth and success. In turn, we have been able to recruit and strengthen our team, attracting talented people due to our commercial success and combined that we are publicly traded on the Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange. We believe that stockholder value will undoubtedly continue to grow because of our focus and strategy to build a solid and growing business that attracts a solid and committed team. We are excited to share this story at France Digitale Day 2022 with Mr. Boujnah.”

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said, "Elliptic Labs is a great example of how Euronext benefits the companies listed on it. Elliptic Labs offers world class innovation, execution, and future prospects with a diverse talented global team. After listing on Oslo Børs, part of Euronext Group, Elliptic Labs now has access to the largest liquidity pool in Europe and on the platform gathering 25% of shares traded in Europe. Over the past three years, Euronext has built the leading pan-European market infrastructure, through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. We aim to connect European economies to global capital markets to drive innovation and accelerate sustainable growth and to shape the capital markets for future generations.”

To learn more about France Digital Day 2022 and sign up to see Danielsen and Boujnah’s fireside chat, please visit: https://francedigitale.org/en/event/fdday2022/.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion to create AI Virtual Smart Sensors that deliver intuitive 3D gesture-, proximity-, presence-, breathing-, and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly, and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. The company is listed on the Oslo Børs.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

About France Digitale Day

France Digitale is the leading association of startups in Europe. Created in 2012 as a result of the pro-entrepreneur "pigeons” movement, the association currently represents more than 1,800 digital entrepreneurs and investors in France. France Digitale’s mission is to create digital champions in Europe.

