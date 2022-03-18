Elliptic Labs Shipping on Three Redmi Smartphones

Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is shipping its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY® on Xiaomi’s Redmi smartphones – the K40S, K50, and K50 Pro. Working with Elliptic Labs’ partners Qualcomm, Redmi has chosen Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset to power the Redmi K40S. Elliptic Labs’ partner MediaTek drive both the Redmi K50 (Dimensity 8100 chipset) and Redmi K50 Pro (Dimensity 9000 chipset). The contract for this launch was announced September 2021.

"This launch of three more Redmi smartphones utilizing the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ further confirms our leadership position in developing and offering Virtual Smart Sensors™,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "The largest OEMs in the world, like Xiaomi, continue to demonstrate that they value how Elliptic Labs’ software-only solution makes devices more intelligent, greener and more human-friendly.”

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor turns off the smartphone’s display and disables the screen’s touch functionality when users hold the device up to their ear during a phone call. Without that capability to detect proximity, a user’s ear or cheek could accidentally trigger unwanted actions during a call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers while the call is ongoing. Turning off the screen automatically also helps conserve battery life. Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones across today’s market. Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor-fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, presence, breathing and heartbeat detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

