24.10.2022 15:00:00
Ellucian Foundation Awards $500,000 in PATH Scholarships to U.S. Minority Serving Institutions
PATH Scholarship program directly supports financially-challenged students
RESTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ellucian Foundation, established in 2020 by Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced U.S. recipients of the 2022 Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship. The PATH Scholarship provides grants to higher education institutions to support students facing economic hardship.
"Education has the power to transform lives. This year we are focused on support for students facing financial hardships at Historically Black Colleges and Universities and all Minority Serving Institutions in the U.S. as more focus is needed to ensure higher retention and graduation rates, and address the critical issues of growing food insecurity," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "HBCUs and all MSIs represent an incredible cross-section of colleges and universities committed to providing access to higher education. We are pleased to support these institutions in their efforts to ensure all students can achieve their dreams without interruption."
"The PATH Scholarship enables our Foundation to provide funding for tuition, disaster relief, and emergency aid to our students. This support helps them stay on track to graduate," said Anita Garcia, Foundation Research, Data and Technology Officer, College of the Mainland Foundation.
The PATH Scholarship awards block grants between $10,000 and $25,000 (USD) to higher education institutions to help students cover items such as housing, tuition and food. Individual students receive a maximum award of $1,500 (USD) with limited exceptions. In the U.S., all HBCUs and MSIs, as defined by the U.S. federal statute, were invited to apply. Outside the U.S., not-for-profit higher education institutions in Australia, Canada, Columbia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Ireland, Lebanon, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom were invited to apply. Awardees outside the U.S. will be announced in the coming months
"The Ellucian Foundation supports student success and increased access to higher education globally," said Jennifer Welding, Executive Director of the Ellucian Foundation. "No student should ever be denied an education due to lack of funding. The PATH Scholarship helps students navigate through financial challenges to reach their educational goals."
An independent judging committee selected the following U.S. institutions to receive 2022 PATH Scholarship funds:
- AdventHealth University
- Atlantic University College
- Bluefield State University
- Bunker Hill Community College
- Central Carolina Technical College
- College of the Mainland
- Contra Costa College
- El Paso Community College
- Felician University
- Hawaii Pacific University
- Herzing University, LTD
- Hudson County Community College
- Laredo College
- Nevada State College
- Northeastern Illinois University
- Northern Arizona University
- Northern New Mexico College
- Olive-Harvey College (City Colleges of Chicago)
- Our Lady of the Lake University
- Pacific University
- Passaic County Community College
- Peirce College
- Schreiner University
- South Carolina State University
- St. Edwards University
- Texas Wesleyan University
- The University of West Alabama
- Ultimate Medical Academy
- Union County College
- Universidad del Sagrado Corazon
- University of La Verne
- University of the Incarnate Word
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- West Los Angeles College
- Whittier College
- Winston Salem State University
- World Mission University
The Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship is provided by the Ellucian Foundation, established in 2020 by Ellucian, the leading technology solutions provider for higher education. To date, the PATH Scholarships provided 65 eligible higher education institutions with more than $1 million in grants, delivering scholarship awards to 1,100+ students. For more information or to get involved, visit: https://stayonpath.org/.ABOUT ELLUCIAN
Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.
Working with a community of more than 2,900 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.
Media Contact
Lindsay Stanley
Lindsay.Stanley@Ellucian.com
