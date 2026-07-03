Elm to Showcase Saudi Digital Transformation Model at LEAP East Hong Kong, Eyes APAC Collaboration



EQS Newswire / 03/07/2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2026 - Saudi Arabia's Elm Company will take part in LEAP East Hong Kong 2026 as Business Solutions Partner, the company has announced, ahead of the event's opening on 8 July 2026, marking its push to deepen ties with governments, tech ecosystems and businesses across APAC.





LEAP East, taking place 8-10 July at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, is co-organised by Tahaluf, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), with the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as Government Partner. The event marks the flagship technology conference's first edition outside Riyadh.



Elm powers the national digital infrastructure behind more than 30 million users, operates over 170 large-scale digital projects, and enables more than 2 billion digital transactions annually across the government platforms it builds and runs. The company's work has contributed to a national government digital service maturity index of 86 percent in 2025, among the highest globally.



The company's capabilities span artificial intelligence, data analytics, smart cities, digital identity and financial technology, developed through three decades of partnership with the Saudi government across security, health, transport and finance. Elm has also extended the model regionally, with active engagements including compliance and inspection platforms in Oman, national archiving and ERP systems in Jordan, judicial digital transformation in Iraq, and finance sector modernisation in Syria.



Four Elm executives will speak across LEAP East's flagship stages. Majed Al Otaibi, Chief Government Products Officer, opens on 8 July with a Main Stage fireside chat, "Ambition at Infrastructure Scale: How Saudi Turns Digital Vision into Operational Reality", running 12:00-12:20pm. Other Elm leaders will address AI in software engineering, growth in emerging digital economies, and smart and sustainable city development across the DeepFest, Ecosystem Xchange and Orbital stages.



Elm's investment and partnerships teams will participate in the event's Tech Investor Program, engaging directly with technology companies, institutional investors and startups exploring collaboration or market entry into Saudi Arabia. The company has invested more than USD60 million across 20 companies and completed strategic acquisitions exceeding USD33 million across eight deals, a track record it says underpins its appetite for further partnerships across APAC.



Hashtag: #Elm

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Elm Company is a Saudi joint-stock company listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul: 7203), with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) holding the majority stake. Founded in 1988, Elm has evolved into the Kingdom's foremost digital enabler, serving the public and private sectors with an integrated portfolio of digital solutions spanning artificial intelligence, information security, smart cities, e-government services, healthcare and digital banking.



About LEAP Launched in Riyadh in 2022,





News Source: Elm Company

LEAP East, taking place 8-10 July at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, is co-organised by Tahaluf, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), with the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as Government Partner. The event marks the flagship technology conference's first edition outside Riyadh.Elm powers the national digital infrastructure behind more than 30 million users, operates over 170 large-scale digital projects, and enables more than 2 billion digital transactions annually across the government platforms it builds and runs. The company's work has contributed to a national government digital service maturity index of 86 percent in 2025, among the highest globally.The company's capabilities span artificial intelligence, data analytics, smart cities, digital identity and financial technology, developed through three decades of partnership with the Saudi government across security, health, transport and finance. Elm has also extended the model regionally, with active engagements including compliance and inspection platforms in Oman, national archiving and ERP systems in Jordan, judicial digital transformation in Iraq, and finance sector modernisation in Syria.Four Elm executives will speak across LEAP East's flagship stages. Majed Al Otaibi, Chief Government Products Officer, opens on 8 July with a Main Stage fireside chat, "Ambition at Infrastructure Scale: How Saudi Turns Digital Vision into Operational Reality", running 12:00-12:20pm. Other Elm leaders will address AI in software engineering, growth in emerging digital economies, and smart and sustainable city development across the DeepFest, Ecosystem Xchange and Orbital stages.Elm's investment and partnerships teams will participate in the event's Tech Investor Program, engaging directly with technology companies, institutional investors and startups exploring collaboration or market entry into Saudi Arabia. The company has invested more than USD60 million across 20 companies and completed strategic acquisitions exceeding USD33 million across eight deals, a track record it says underpins its appetite for further partnerships across APAC.Hashtag: #ElmThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Elm Company is a Saudi joint-stock company listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul: 7203), with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) holding the majority stake. Founded in 1988, Elm has evolved into the Kingdom's foremost digital enabler, serving the public and private sectors with an integrated portfolio of digital solutions spanning artificial intelligence, information security, smart cities, e-government services, healthcare and digital banking.Launched in Riyadh in 2022, LEAP is a global technology conference organised in partnership with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones. Over four editions in Riyadh — the most recent in February 2025 — the conference has attracted more than 215,000 attendees and announced over USD 14.9 billion in deals. The fifth edition is scheduled to return to Riyadh from 31 August to 3 September 2026. LEAP East Hong Kong 2026 marks the conference's first international edition.News Source: Elm Company 03/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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