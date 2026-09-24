The Elmet Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A4274M / ISIN: US2893951051

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24.09.2026 08:15:55

Elmet Group To Acquire 4.99% Stake In Masan High-Tech Materials For $124.75 Mln

(RTTNews) - The Elmet Group Co. (ELMT), a provider of critical materials and precision-engineered components, said it will acquire a 4.99% stake in Vietnam-based Masan High-Tech Materials Corp. (MSR) for $124.75 million, formalizing a commercial relationship spanning more than 12 years.

The investment is part of a long-term strategic partnership under which MSR will supply mined tungsten from its Nui Phao Mine and provide tungsten conversion services from its refining complex in Vietnam.

The announcement follows a U.S. government investment in ELMT, announced in September 2026.

Upon completion, ELMT will receive one seat on MSR's board of directors and support MSR's planned uplisting to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, as well as its evaluation of an international listing.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

"The Elmet Group is investing in the expansion of supply, refinement, and conversion of tungsten through this acquisition, building on the landmark investment we received from the United States Government to solidify our position as a vertically integrated, U.S.-based provider of critical materials," said The Elmet Group CEO and Chairman Peter V. Anania.

On the Nasdaq, ELMT shares closed at $20.58 on Wednesday, down 1.15%.

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The Elmet Group Co Registered Shs 19,73 -4,13% The Elmet Group Co Registered Shs

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