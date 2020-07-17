Elmiron/Pentosan Users Who Have Developed Maculopathy and Other Eye Issues After Prolonged Use: James Scott Farrin is Ready to Fight For You

DURHAM, N.C., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, has come under fire for their ongoing failure to warn users of the harm their widely prescribed drug, Elmiron (generic pentosane polysulfate sodium), can cause. Elmiron is currently the only FDA-approved drug to treat interstitial cystitis (IC), so many people have been taking it continuously for years without knowing of the damage it can cause to their vision.

Multiple studies have shown a strong link between Elmiron use and the subsequent development of maculopathy and other eye diseases. Therefore, long-term Elmiron users who were diagnosed with maculopathy, or are experiencing the symptoms listed below, should consult their physician as soon as possible about the potential link to the drug:

Difficulty reading

Difficulty seeing objects that are close

Difficulty adjusting to low light conditions

Losing vision at certain spots

Vision dimming or blurring

Eye pain

Distorted vision

Researchers have brought their findings to Janssen Pharmaceuticals' attention, but even now, maculopathy is still not included on the drug's list of potential side effects and health warnings.

