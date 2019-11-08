Elmo Rietschle Oil-free Screw Technology Delivers Efficient Vacuum in the Healthcare Sector

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As populations continue to grow, medical institutions around the world are faced with the challenge of efficiently managing resources to meet the growing demand for medical care and treatment. By recently partnering with pressure and vacuum experts like Gardner Denver's Elmo Rietschle, SHJ, a leading supplier of piped medical gas systems, is able to make sure that their systems help hospitals and medical centers maximize efficiency and cost savings while providing the highest levels of patient care.

SHJ provides solutions that deliver essential gas to operating theatres and hospital wards. The company has a 40 year history of working with National Health Service (NHS) trusts and healthcare organizations to design, install, and maintain these critical gas systems in hospitals around the United Kingdom.

Powered by Elmo Rietschle's S-VSI screw vacuum pumps, SHJ's piped medical gas systems are fully compliant with the NHS estates guidance for medical gas pipeline systems (HTM 02-01). The systems have already been supplied to a range of hospitals; including Charing Cross, Hammersmith, and St. Mary's hospitals.

The S-VSI 301 screw vacuum pump represents modern, state-of-the-art dry running vacuum technology. Requiring less maintenance than comparable oil-lubricated pumps, the S-VSI 301 is capable of delivering clean and reliable vacuum that is ideal for a variety of critical applications in the healthcare industry.

Oil-Free Technology

Elmo Rietschle's S-VSI dry screw vacuum pump utilizes oil-free, dry running technology. By removing the use of oil in the pumping chamber, the S-VSI eliminates the risk of process contamination; providing clean vacuum that is ideal for medical and laboratory applications.

Energy Efficient

Driven by an inverter, variable-speed drive technology maximizes energy efficiency. By constantly adjusting to process requirements, the S-VSI is able to consume less energy, helping operators not only reduce process costs, but also minimize their carbon footprint.

Low Noise & Vibration

The low rotational speed provided by the S-VSI's dry screw technology offers exceptionally low levels of noise and vibration. Quiet operation is an important consideration in medical and lab environments, ensuring a safe and comfortable space for medical staff, lab engineers, and patients under care.

Wide Performance Range

The S-VSI offers suction capacities ranging from 100 to 600 m3/h, and an end vacuum of 0.08 mbar (abs.); providing a short evacuation time, as well as the ability to operate at any pressure between end vacuum and atmospheric pressure.

Extended Service Intervals

Contactless, oil-free technology removes the need for additional components, such as separator elements; reducing the risk of potential breakdowns and extending service intervals. The result is lower maintenance and life-cycle costs than comparable oil-lubricated models.

Elmo Rietschle is proud to play an important role in supplying the systems that support healthcare providers to maximize the comfort and quality of care for an increasing number of patients. By partnering with SHJ, Elmo Rietschle is bringing hospitals and healthcare providers one step closer to achieving their goal of effectively managing the growing demand for medical services, without sacrificing the quality of patient care.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver (NYSE: GDI) is a leading global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services, which it sells across multiple attractive end-markets within the industrial, energy and medical industries. Its broad and complete range of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower products and services, along with its application expertise and over 155 years of engineering heritage, allows Gardner Denver to provide differentiated product and service offerings for its customers' specific uses. Gardner Denver supports its customers through its global geographic footprint of 41 key manufacturing facilities, more than 30 complementary service and repair centers across six continents, and approximately 6,700 employees world-wide.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191106/2634024-1

SOURCE Gardner Denver