Elmos at Sensor+Test 2024 in Nuremberg: Innovative sensor IC solutions for automotive and industrial applications

Ultrasonic distance measurement, LiDAR, pressure sensors, gesture recognition

Dortmund, June 3, 2024: Elmos presents innovative sensor IC solutions for automotive and industrial applications at Sensor+Test, the leading international trade fair for sensor, measuring and testing technology, from June 11 to 13 in Hall 1, Booth 443.

Visitors to the trade fair can experience the mobility of the future at numerous demonstrators. As a leading supplier of ultrasonic ICs for parking assistance systems, Elmos presents solutions for reliable object and environment detection for greater driving safety.

Ultrasound: In a parking assistance system, Elmos ultrasonic ICs ensure safe and accident-free parking, regardless of lighting conditions and materials, thanks to interference-free, precise and reliable environment detection and distance measurement. For industrial applications, Elmos ultrasonic ICs enable accurate flow measurement.

LiDAR: Elmos Laser Driver and SPAD Imager form a perfect product pair for a powerful and reliable solid state LiDAR system – a reliable and cost-effective solution for intelligent near-field detection with the new compact Elmos LiDAR Cam.

Pressure sensor technology with SSP ICs: Greater precision and flexibility with brake-by-wire systems – compared to conventional systems, the Elmos solution with pressure sensor ICs offers better control and faster response time as well as individual adaptation of the braking behavior.

Gesture recognition with ToF and HALIOS®: Our innovative sensor fusion enables complete touchless operation of displays or doors, for example, by combining the detection of static and dynamic gestures.

Further information about Elmos products will also be presented in a virtual showroom: Virtual Booth - Elmos Semiconductor SE

About Elmos

Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For 40 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient and rear light as well as intuitive HMI.

