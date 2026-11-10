Elmos Semiconductor Q3 Earnings Rise; Reaffirms FY26 Sales Outlook, Guides EBIT Margin

(RTTNews) - Germany's Elmos Semiconductor SE (ELG.DE) reported Tuesday a rise in its third-quarter earnings, compared to last year, on higher revenue driven by sustained high demand. Further, the company reiterated its sales outlook for the fiscal 2026, and provided guidance for EBIT margin.

Net income for the third quarter was €36.8 million or €2.14 per share, compared to €23.6 million or €1.37 per share last year.

Operating EBIT climbed 29.2 percent to €41.0 million from €31.7 million a year ago.

Operating EBIT margin for the quarter was 24.6 percent, compared to year-ago quarter's 22.5 percent.

Unadjusted EBIT reached €49.5 million in the third quarter due to favourable valuation effects.

Group sales rose 18.4 percent to €166.7 million from €140.8 million last year.

Looking ahead, Elmos maintained fiscal 2026 outlook for sales growth of 12% ± 2 percentage points.

Based on this positive sales development, the company looks to achieve an operating EBIT margin of 23% to 26% of sales.

Elmos CEO Arne Schneider said, "Our strong operating performance in the third quarter and in the first nine months impressively confirms our profitable growth trajectory with high cash generation. We are also very confident about the final quarter and our future development."

Elmos shares closed Monday on the XETRA at €120.60, up 5.60 percent or €6.40.

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