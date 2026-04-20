Elmos Semiconductor Aktie
WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108
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20.04.2026 10:41:54
Elmos Semiconductor SE wins the 2026 German Innovation Award for the world’s smallest Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG)
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Elmos Semiconductor SE wins the 2026 German Innovation Award for the world’s smallest Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG)
The Elmos QRNG chip sets new standards for cybersecurity in the age of AI and quantum computing
Leverkusen, April 20, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has won the prestigious German Innovation Award 2026 for the first time in the “Medium-Sized Companies” category. The award recognized the world’s smallest quantum random number generator (QRNG), a groundbreaking semiconductor solution for secure encryption in the age of artificial intelligence and quantum computing.
The German Innovation Award has been presented annually since 2010 by Accenture, O2 Telefónica, and WirtschaftsWoche under the patronage of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, and recognizes visionary innovations. It is one of the most prestigious awards for cutting-edge technologies in Germany. The award was presented by Santiago Argelich Hesse, CEO of Telefónica Deutschland, during the awards ceremony.
With its award-winning QRNG, Elmos is setting new standards in cybersecurity. While many systems have traditionally relied on pseudorandom figures, which can become predictable as computing power increases, Elmos’s QRNG generates true random numbers based on quantum physical processes. Individual photons are generated and detected within the chip, resulting in an unpredictable random number of the highest quality. Elmos’ QRNG offers a future-proof solution: The technology is inherently robust against external influences such as temperature, voltage fluctuations, light, pressure, or electromagnetic interference, thereby ensuring the highest level of cryptographic security.
The quantum random number generator is fully integrated onto a single chip and manufactured using standard CMOS technology. This makes it particularly cost- and energy-efficient, thereby playing a key role in building a secure digital infrastructure for applications in the automotive, communications, and IoT industries. Measuring just 2 mm x 2 mm, it is the smallest solution of its kind in the world.
“This award confirms our commitment to actively shaping the security of the digital world through innovative semiconductor solutions,” says Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, Chief Sales Officer at Elmos Semiconductor SE. “With our quantum random number generator, we are laying the foundation for secure and trustworthy encryption, both today and in the quantum age.”
By winning the German Innovation Award, Elmos underscores its innovative strength and its role as a leading provider of mixed-signal semiconductors. The award-winning QRNG technology has the potential to strengthen the security of digital systems as a forward-looking solution and opens up new possibilities for applications in security-critical areas worldwide. Furthermore, Elmos is open to licensing this technology to other semiconductor manufacturers upon request in the future, in order to further strengthen the protection of digital infrastructures and, thereby, society as a whole.
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End of Media Release
Issuer: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Key word(s): Enterprise
20.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2311158
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2311158 20.04.2026 CET/CEST
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