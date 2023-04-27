ElmTree Funds Welcomes Matt Innes as Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations

Industry veteran brings diverse range of expertise and institutional knowledge to critical leadership position

ST. LOUIS , April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ElmTree Funds ("ElmTree"), a leading net-lease real estate private equity firm, has welcomed seasoned executive Matt Innes to the role of Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations. The addition of Innes, who is responsible for the firm's capital raising activities, represents ElmTree's commitment to its investor base. ElmTree CEO & Founder James Koman made the announcement.

"Matt is a skilled leader with a breadth and depth of experience, and his joining our team poses an opportunity to continue to elevate our differentiated, disciplined investment process," said Koman. "With an impressive track record in investor relations and more than a decade and a half in commercial real estate and private equity, we are confident that Matt's skill set is ideally aligned with ElmTree Funds' plans for continued growth and expansion."

Prior to joining ElmTree, Innes was a Director at Lazard's Private Capital Advisory Group with a focus on private equity real estate and real assets capital formation, fundraising and investor coverage across the United States and Canada. Previously, Innes was a Managing Director at Jadian Capital, where he was responsible for capital raising and business development. Prior to joining Jadian, Innes was a member of Hodes Weill, covering institutional investors in North America. Additionally, Innes has held management positions at Building and Land Technology ("BLT") and Camden Securities, and began his career at CB Richard Ellis, where he focused on institutional property sales.

"Given the risk/reward calculus in today's marketplace, ElmTree's focus on industrial mission-critical build-to-suit assets is not just appealing, it's ideally suited to ensure that investors are very well-compensated for the level of risk they assume," Innes said. "The opportunity to continue to expand and deliver for that strong investor base is both exciting and inspiring."

About ElmTree Funds

ElmTree Funds, LLC, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a real estate private equity firm that manages capital on behalf of institutional and private investors. ElmTree's investment philosophy focuses on making strategic investments in the commercial real estate net-lease and build-to-suit sectors with a focus on industrial properties. Since its founding in 2011, ElmTree has acquired, developed, or financed an extensive portfolio of commercial real estate. ElmTree targets investments in primary and secondary markets across the U.S. that are net-leased to investment grade tenants on a long-term basis. To learn more, visit https://elmtreefunds.com/ .

