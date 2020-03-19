Elmwood Spa, Terrace Restaurant, and Elmspa temporarily close operations as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19; Bangkok Garden to serve delivery and take-out customers only

TORONTO, March 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Elmwood Spa, Terrace Restaurant, Bangkok Garden and Elmspa today announced that they are temporarily closing operations in an effort to assist in reducing the spread of COVID-19. Marie Picton, Executive Manager, released the following statement this morning:

"As a Toronto oasis dedicated to the health and wellness of the surrounding community for more than 38 years, the health of guests and staff is our top priority. Temporary closure reflects the commitment to do our part to prevent the further spread of the virus.



We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause guests with current reservations or those who were planning to use our services, and have taken steps to mitigate the impact on our guests:



All reservations are cancelled until April 5, 2020

or until the government deems it safe to open. If you booked online, you will be refunded automatically. Any promotional offer already booked or purchased expiring in March or April 2020 will be honoured until the end of August 2020 .

. The window to qualify for our 2021 ESE program has been extended.

Although onsite facilities are closed, Bangkok Garden Restaurant will continue to accept take-out and delivery orders. During times like this, it is our duty to service the community where we can, while ensuring we follow the guidelines recommended by Canada Public Health Agency, including strict hygiene practices for all remaining staff.

We are sensitive to the implications this will have for our team, and are taking steps to help mitigate the impacts this will have on their families:



All employees will continue to receive benefits over the next two months.

Each staff member will receive a grocery store gift card, as a small contribution to managing this challenging time.

We also intend to pay retention bonuses to employees upon return to work.

The staff and management are grateful for the loyalty of the Elmwood family, and encourage everyone to do their part – stay updated, wash your hands, practice social distancing, refrain from travelling, be self-aware, meditate, reflect and stay positive."

About Elmwood Spa, Terrace Restaurant and Elmspa

Elmwood Spa is a Toronto oasis for relaxation and rejuvenation. With two restaurants, a juice bar, 34 treatment rooms, and Water Therapies (swimming pool, whirlpool and steam rooms), the spa offers more than any other day spa in the city. Elmwood Spa is located at 18 Elm Street. Learn more at www.elmwoodspa.com. Elmspa is Elmwood's little sister boutique spa located on Church Street. Learn more at elmspa.com.

About Bangkok Garden:

Bangkok Garden, the first Thai Restaurant in Toronto, has been serving up authentic Thai cuisine since 1982. Open for lunch, Monday to Friday and dinner Monday to Sunday. The award-winning lunch buffet and à la carte menus offer several vegetarian, gluten-free and vegan items.

