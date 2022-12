Elon Musk Admits: Starlink Is Losing Money

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Elon Musk has a problem. He needs his Starlink satellite internet program -- designed to blanket planet Earth in broadband, such that every one of the world's 8 billon inhabitants becomes a potential customer of SpaceX -- to become the growth driver and profit maker for SpaceX for decades to come.But right now, Starlink is losing money for SpaceX.A lot of money.Continue reading