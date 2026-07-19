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19.07.2026 10:34:06
Elon Musk Admits He Underestimated Anthropic's AI, and Amazon and Alphabet Investors Should Take Notice
Elon Musk doesn't hand out compliments to rivals often, which is why his recent about-face turned heads. After dismissing the AI start-up Anthropic last year, Musk posted that he "was clearly wrong" and now considers it "obviously currently the leader in AI," praising its latest Claude models as the strongest yet. That is a striking admission from a competitor. But the investors who should really pay attention are not watching Musk. They are shareholders of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL).Musk had written a year ago that "winning was never in the set of possible outcomes for Anthropic." Reversing that in public, and calling Anthropic the outright leader, is the kind of validation money can't easily buy. It came after Anthropic raised an enormous funding round and shipped models that impressed even skeptics. When the person running a competing AI lab concedes your product is the best, the market listens. Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Image source: The White House.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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