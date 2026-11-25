(RTTNews) - Elon Musk has approached a U.S. appeals court seeking to overturn a jury verdict that found him liable for misleading Twitter shareholders during his $44 billion acquisition attempt of the social media platform in 2022.

In a court filing submitted on Monday night, Musk argued that investors had not established that his May 13, 2022, statement placing the takeover temporarily on hold was responsible for the decline in Twitter's share price. He had cited concerns over the number of fake and spam accounts on the platform.

Musk's legal team argued before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that the 9.7 percent drop in Twitter shares to $40.72 did not establish that his statement contained any material falsehood. They maintained that a fall in the stock price alone was not sufficient to establish securities fraud.

The shareholders had alleged that Musk used concerns about fake accounts as a reason to abandon the acquisition or negotiate a lower purchase price. They maintained that Twitter shares remained below the agreed takeover price until Musk agreed to proceed with the original offer of $54.20 per share in October 2022.

In July, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer upheld the jury's decision, finding substantial evidence that Musk's May 13 statement was false. A lawyer representing the shareholders previously indicated that Musk could be required to pay $2.6 billion, plus interest, if the verdict remains in place.

Musk later renamed Twitter as X and subsequently brought the platform under his rocket and satellite company SpaceX.