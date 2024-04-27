|
27.04.2024 16:05:00
Elon Musk Called Tesla an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robotics Company. Does That Make It a Buy?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently reported its results for the first quarter, and the results were not great as the downturn seen in electric vehicle (EV) sales weighed on the company's results. Total deliveries fell 9%, while automotive revenue slipped 13% to $17.4 billion and overall revenue was down 9% to $21.3 billion. Meanwhile, earnings per share fell 47% to $0.45, and it saw cash outflows of $2.5 billion.That's not a great start to the year. However, Tesla's stock nonetheless jumped 12% on the results.Why is there a positive reaction to such lackluster results? Because CEO Elon Musk shifted the narrative on what type of company Tesla will become in the future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
|
27.04.24
|Tesla: US-Behörde prüft Nachbesserung des »Autopilot«-Systems (Spiegel Online)
|
26.04.24
|Tesla share price surge highlights electric vehicle investors’ jitters (Financial Times)
|
26.04.24
|Tesla share price surge highlights electric vehicle investors’ jitters (Financial Times)
|
26.04.24
|US-Aufsicht nimmt Tesla-Rückruf unter die Lupe (Reuters)
|
25.04.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Donnerstagshandel im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Nachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|NASDAQ-Handel Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)