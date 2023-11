Elon Musk Called This Tesla Business a "License to Print Money" -- and Profits Could Start Soaring

There's little question that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has been a winning investment for shareholders. So far this year, the electric vehicle (EV) maker's stock price has climbed roughly 78%, far outpacing the comparable 13% gains of the S&P 500. The longer term has been even more lucrative, as the stock has soared 853% and 1,930%, respectively, over the preceding five- and 10-year periods.This significant run-up in recent years has some investors questioning whether the easy money has already been made, with Tesla stock expected to generate much more muted gains in the years to come.A challenge to that assumption might be found in a recent pronouncement by CEO Elon Musk which suggests that one of Tesla 's new ventures will be incredibly lucrative, saying, "It's a license to print money." Even better, the profits from that business could start flowing sooner than expected.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel