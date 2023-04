Elon Musk Calls for Pausing AI Projects. What Does That Mean for Crypto?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The backlash against ChatGPT has started. At the end of March, Elon Musk and 2,600 other tech leaders called for an immediate six-month pause on ChatGPT's development. That comes on top of increasingly ominous warnings from tech leaders about the potential perils of artificial intelligence (AI), as well as new concerns the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) might attempt to regulate ChatGPT.If you're concerned about the fate of humanity and keeping humans safe from potential robot overlords, this is probably a good thing. However, if you're worried about the future valuation of AI crypto tokens, this is a very negative development. Here's a closer look at how the backlash against ChatGPT might impact the valuations of AI crypto tokens going forward.Since the start of the year, top AI crypto tokens have skyrocketed in value. SingularityNET (CRYPTO: AGIX), for example, is still up 830% for the year. Fetch.ai is up a stunning 295%. And plenty of other AI crypto tokens have jumped from complete obscurity to being written up as the next hot AI crypto token. All of this started, of course, as soon as the first public version of ChatGPT launched on Nov. 30.