|
03.04.2023 13:05:00
Elon Musk Calls for Pausing AI Projects. What Does That Mean for Crypto?
The backlash against ChatGPT has started. At the end of March, Elon Musk and 2,600 other tech leaders called for an immediate six-month pause on ChatGPT's development. That comes on top of increasingly ominous warnings from tech leaders about the potential perils of artificial intelligence (AI), as well as new concerns the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) might attempt to regulate ChatGPT.If you're concerned about the fate of humanity and keeping humans safe from potential robot overlords, this is probably a good thing. However, if you're worried about the future valuation of AI crypto tokens, this is a very negative development. Here's a closer look at how the backlash against ChatGPT might impact the valuations of AI crypto tokens going forward.Since the start of the year, top AI crypto tokens have skyrocketed in value. SingularityNET (CRYPTO: AGIX), for example, is still up 830% for the year. Fetch.ai is up a stunning 295%. And plenty of other AI crypto tokens have jumped from complete obscurity to being written up as the next hot AI crypto token. All of this started, of course, as soon as the first public version of ChatGPT launched on Nov. 30.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 282,00
|-0,39%
|Tesla
|179,00
|-6,13%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeue Inflationssorgen durch Ölpreisrally: Dow fester -- ATX stark -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schlußendlich mehrheitlich fester
Die Wall Street präsentiert sich uneinheitlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt weist im Montagshandel ein Plus aus, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum von der Stelle kommt. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenauftakt überwiegend Gewinne zu sehen.