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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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16.06.2026 15:00:00
Elon Musk Calls This "The Greatest Company in Europe"
North America is home to many of the world's leading and most valuable companies, including SpaceX and Tesla, both run by Elon Musk. But there are also many solid businesses in Europe involved in tech that make compelling investments, helping U.S. investors diversify outside domestic markets.There's one company in particular, however, that has gotten the attention of Musk, one which he believes is the best in Europe, and that's ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML). Here's a look at what makes that company so special, and whether it can be a great investment today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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