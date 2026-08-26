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26.08.2026 02:05:00

Elon Musk Could Help Oklo's Stock Price Soar. Here's Why.

Recent comments from Elon Musk, the CEO of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), may inadvertently help the stock price of Oklo (NYSE: OKLO), a nuclear energy developer that doesn't appear to have any direct connection to space or AI -- at least at first glance.During SpaceX's first investor call on Aug. 11, Musk stressed to investors how much energy the company will need to scale its AI compute infrastructure."[O]ur tentative target is to actually have 20 gigawatts at the power and cooling level online by the end of next year," Musk revealed. "Now I don't think we're going to achieve 20 gigawatts, but we want to have a series of projects that cumulatively come to 20 gigawatts by the end of next year. Some of them won't pan out exactly on time, but I would expect that we still probably have at the power plant level, something close to 15 gigawatts. So, assuming that maybe one-fourth of the projects take longer than expected."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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