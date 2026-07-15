Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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16.07.2026 00:31:01
Elon Musk Discreetly Bought a $1 Billion Gas Turbine Company to Power AI. Here's What it Means for SpaceX Investors.
Elon Musk’s name is practically synonymous with renewable energy.The tech titan and CEO of both Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX), or SpaceX, rode a wave of concern about vehicle emissions to not only create the first viable U.S. electric car company but also to grow it into a global automotive superpower and one of the world’s largest companies.In 2016, Tesla bought solar company SolarCity and introduced solar roof technology that replaced traditional roof shingles with small solar tiles.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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