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WKN DE: A2QK10 / ISIN: KYG5410P1000
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16.08.2026 11:45:00
Elon Musk Has Said He Wants 25% Voting Control of Tesla to Feel Comfortable Leading Its AI Push. Here's What That Threshold Means for Shareholders.
Back in 2024, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk wrote a series of posts on X, saying that he needed 25% voting control of Tesla to feel comfortable leading it into its new era as an artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics company.He hasn't reached that threshold yet, but he's getting close. Musk recently exercised options to boost his voting power to nearly 20%, up from 13%. Here's what it means for Tesla shareholders as Musk approaches a 25% controlling interest in the company.Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Image source: The White House.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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