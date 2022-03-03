Elon Musk Invites UAW To Organize Union At Its California Plant

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Thursday invited labor union United Auto Workers or UAW to hold a vote at the electric carmaker's California factory.

The announcement follows Musk's criticism of the Biden administration and Democrats proposal to give union-made, U.S.-built electric vehicles an additional $4,500 tax incentive. Tesla and other foreign automakers do not have unions at their U.S. factories.

Organizing a Tesla plant union would be a major victory for the UAW, which has till now not secured the backing of workers at foreign-owned automakers' or EV startups' assembly plants, most of which are located in the Southern part of US. Tesla also has a plant in Austin, Texas.

Musk tweeted on Thursday that the real challenge was the negative unemployment in Bay Area, and not compensating people well would make them leave as they have many offers.

"I'd like hereby to invite UAW to hold a union vote at their convenience. Tesla will do nothing to stop them," he added.

UAW did not have an immediate comment about Musk's tweet, but analysts said his actions over the past year do not match the rhetoric.

Under federal law, at least 30 percent of workers at a plant or company must sign a petition indicating that they want to join a union for an election to be held. Typically, unions like the UAW will not seek an election unless they feel they have the necessary support to secure the additional backing.