22.08.2022 11:21:00
Elon Musk Is a Potential Land Mine for Tesla Stock
Amid the chaos that is Wall Street stands exceptionally popular and widely held electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).Since Tesla became a publicly traded company on June 29, 2010, the benchmark S&P 500 has managed a nearly 300% gain. Not too shabby considering the broader market averages closer to a 10% annual average total return, including dividends. But for Tesla and its faithful shareholders, a 300% gain would be mere peanuts. Shares of the promising EV maker have catapulted higher by almost 19,000% since its initial public offering a little over 12 years ago.Image source: Tesla.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
