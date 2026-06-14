Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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14.06.2026 03:11:00
Elon Musk Is Now the World's First Trillionaire. For Tesla Shareholders, the More Important Question Is What Comes Next.
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) CEO Elon Musk just crossed a line no one ever has. With the public-market debut of SpaceX on Friday, the value of his stake in the rocket and satellite company pushed his net worth past $1 trillion, making him the world's first trillionaire. In fact, as of this writing, he's worth more than the next four people on the global wealth rankings combined. But for the millions of people who own Tesla stock, the milestone is less a story about Tesla than about where Musk's fortune now sits. After Friday's debut, his SpaceX stake was worth more than $760 billion -- well over twice the value of the Tesla shares he holds. The company that made Musk famous is no longer where most of his wealth lives.Tesla, still about a $1.3 trillion company, is now just one of two enormous public companies Musk leads. Here's a closer look at what that means for its shareholders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|350,40
|1,76%
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