Elon Musk is Now Twitter's Biggest Shareholder

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Less than 10 days ago, Elon Musk -- known to be a bit cheeky on Twitter -- tweeted that he was giving "serious thought" to building a new social media platform that would rival, among other things, Twitter.On Monday, Musk instead opted to become Twitter's largest shareholder. The news was not made public with a cheeky tweet but rather a nondescript SEC filing, which revealed the Tesla CEO's massive 9.2% stake. "Oh hi lol," Musk later tweeted to his 80 million followers.Continue reading